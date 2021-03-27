Sunday Storms; Unsettled Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An isolated shower or downpour is possible this evening into tonight, but most of you stay rain free, with muggy conditions prevailing as lows only drop into the low and middle 60s. Sunday will feature our next shot at isolated severe weather, keep an eye to the sky around and just after noon, as a line of T-storms will move from northwest to southwest across the Valley. We are not expecting any significant severe storms, but the potential for an isolated tornado, small hail, and especially strong to damaging winds does exist. Have a way to get warnings no matter how small the chance of severe storms. Heading into next week, we start off Monday with sunshine and highs in the low 70s. More unsettled weather moves in Tuesday and Wednesday, as our next cold front approaches, the threat of strong storms does exist on Wednesday. Enjoy the warmth, as we get an early spring visit from old man winter late next week into next weekend, a frost/freeze is possible Thursday and Friday night, so beware to the farmers and gardeners! This can still modify, but would not be a bad idea to make space for some plant indoors just in case! Stay with WTVM on air, online, and on social! Have a great Saturday night!