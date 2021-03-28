Changeable Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a stormy Sunday, things are looking up for the start of the new week on Monday. Might even feel a bit chilly tonight and tomorrow morning as lows drop into the low and middle 40s area wide. Lots of sunshine for all of Monday afternoon with seasonable highs in the low 70s. Tuesday brings our next rain chance with some unsettled conditions in the form of isolated showers and storms (30% coverage). Wednesday we will be tracking a strong cold front that will move through the Chattahoochee Valley, this front could feature some strong storms, but as of now we do not expect any significant severe weather. Regardless the rain gear will be a must especially into Wednesday.