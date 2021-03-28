Changeable Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a stormy Sunday, things are looking up for the start of the new week on Monday. Might even feel a bit chilly tonight and tomorrow morning as lows drop into the low and middle 40s area wide. Lots of sunshine for all of Monday afternoon with seasonable highs in the low 70s. Tuesday brings our next rain chance with some unsettled conditions in the form of isolated showers and storms (30% coverage). Wednesday we will be tracking a strong cold front that will move through the Chattahoochee Valley, this front could feature some strong storms, but as of now we do not expect any significant severe weather. Regardless the rain gear will be a must especially into Wednesday.
April 1st on Thursday will seem like a joke from mother nature, but it will be reality. Highs might not make it over the 60 degree mark with sunny too, lows will be close to the freezing mark, especially Thursday night. The record low in Columbus that night is 34 (1992), we are forecasting 35 degrees, while places to the north could dip below freezing. A big heads up if you have tender vegetation outside, make a plan to bring them inside later this week! We will keep you in the loop! Have a great week!
