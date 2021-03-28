Homicide investigation underway after man killed in overnight shooting on N. Lumpkin Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway in Columbus after a man was shot and killed overnight.
Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley says a 22-year-old man was shot in the 3400 block of N. Lumpkin Rd. near Moon Adventure Zone.
The victim was pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m. His identity has not yet been released.
There is no word at this time from police on any potential suspects.
This marks the fourth homicide in Columbus in just five days after a pair of brothers were gunned down in a Motel 6 Wednesday evening and another man was shot and killed in the early morning hours Thursday.
