Strong Storms Possible Sunday

A cold front moves through overnight and brings cooler, drier air and lots of sunshine into the forecast for Monday. By Tuesday, storms return with the best shot at a shower or storm coming on Wednesday as another frontal system sweeps through the Chattahoochee Valley. After we get that system out of our hair, we will get much more settled in the forecast with lots of sunshine around! Our northern counties could see some frost on Friday morning as we cool things off a bit for the end of the week. Highs are in the 60s for Thursday and Friday before we warm things up again heading into the weekend with highs back in the 70s.