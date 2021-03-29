City of Hamilton names new police chief months after former chief asked to resign over racial slur usage

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been just over two months since body camera footage showing Hamilton Police Chief Gene Allmond and Patrolman John Brooks using racial slurs at a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest surfaced, leading to the chief’s resignation and the patrolman’s termination.
Hamilton Mayor Julie Brown made a motion at an emergency city council meeting Monday evening to name Eric Weiss the new Chief of Police. Weiss was formerly with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Buddy Walker, assistant to Mayor Brown, there were over 18 applicants being considered for the position.
In an attempt to avoid a similar problem from happening within the police department, the City of Hamilton is emphasizing its focus on police conduct.
Keep with us on air and online for the latest updates.
