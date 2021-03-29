Columbus Civic Center to host spring fling for one week in April

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic Center is hosting a spring fling for a week in April.
Admission to the 2021 Spring Fling is free. The event starts April 2 and will end April 11.
Below is a list of the Spring Fling hours:
- Monday - Thursday: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Friday: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sunday: 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
There will be rides and games. Let’s not forget about that carnival food we all love. Zoppe Circus will be on the Midway!
The Columbus Civic Center wants to remind attendees to follow CDC guidelines by maintaining social distancing from other groups and washing your hands.
