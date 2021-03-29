Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen.
16-year-old Montez Gray was last seen Saturday, March 27 on Patch Drive at around 8 p.m.
Montez was wearing black pants, a gray and black jacket, and black shoes. He is 6′0″ and weighs 210 pounds. Montez has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
