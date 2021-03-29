EAMC surpasses 60,000 vaccine doses, implements new appointment schedule

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Medical Center has met a big goal when it comes to the number of COVID-19 vaccines they’ve administered since they received that very first shipment of Pfizer vaccines back in mid-December.
Just minutes after receiving her second dose of the vaccine at EAMC’s vaccine clinic Monday, Alethia Vaugh was feeling good.
“It’s nothing to be afraid of,” she said. “It’s better to be safe than sorry.”
EAMC has administered more than 60,000 doses since they first started putting shots in arms. In fact, as of late Monday, they’ve surpassed 62,000 doses administered.
“I’m glad that a lot of people are stepping up to get the vaccine and I think everybody should,” Denise Deas, who received her first shot Monday, said. “We’ve got to put a stop to this pandemic.”
Hospital leaders, too, were celebrating this milestone.
“It’s humbling,” said Bruce Zartman, EAMC’s VP of support operations. “It’s amazing, it’s unbelievable.”
Hospital leaders are also making some changes after seeing more locations in the community administering vaccines and the demand for appointments at EAMC starting to level. Beginning this week and going forward, they’ll only be offering vaccinations Monday through Thursday.
“We compressed it to four to maximize those four days,” Zartman said. “Rather than having four days of 1000 or 1,100 [doses], we can have four days of 1,400 to 1,500 [doses] a day.”
EAMC officials said they’re working on getting folks rescheduled.
“Hang in there,” Zartman said. “Everybody that was scheduled for this Friday, should have received a call that they were rescheduled. We’re in the process of rescheduling April 9, so they’ll be getting a call this week.”
And as people continue making appointments, Chambers County resident Kathy Edmondson is happy to know her community is still working to get vaccinated.
“I’m looking forward to a future milestone where all almost everyone in the community has gotten their vaccination, so we can get back to some semblance of normalcy,” she said.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.