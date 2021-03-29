Ga. DPH reports more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Ga. DPH reports more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday
Update on COVID-19 (Source: Gray Television)
By WTOC Staff | March 29, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT - Updated March 29 at 5:37 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 825 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, March 29.

This brings the total to 850,413 confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began. At least 16,523 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported across the state. 36 new deaths were reported on Monday, March 29.

The below graphic of positive cases is powered by data from Johns Hopkins University:

Daily average of new cases in the Coastal Health District

The following chart showcases a rolling 7-day average of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Coastal Health District and for counties with 50 or more cases. The data is provided by the Coastal Health District.

Percentage of positive tests conducted by the Coastal Health District

The following graph shows the percentage of positive tests collected by the Coastal Health District beginning May 31.

According to the Coastal Health District, “Evaluating the percentage of positive test results can give you a better understanding of the spread of COVID-19. Regardless of how many people you test, if a higher percentage are testing positive, that could be an indicator that the outbreak is worsening, and vice versa.”

COVID-19 patients in Chatham, Glynn and Camden County hospitals

The following charts depicts daily hospitalized COVID-19 cases in hospitals in Chatham, Glynn, and Camden counties. The data is provided by the Coastal Health District.

Cumulative cases & deaths in the Coastal Health District arranged by age

The graph below, provided by the Coastal Health District, shows confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths arranged by age group in the district. The numbers are cumulative and include cases and deaths in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh Counties

The graph will be updated weekly.

Find a COVID-19 testing location

If you want to find a testing site near you, please click here for the Georgia Department of Public Health’s list of testing sites.

