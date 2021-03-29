Housing market on the rise following pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re looking to sell your home or purchase one anytime soon, now may be the time. The housing market is on the rise, following the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
Interest rates are currently at record lows, starting at as low as 3 to 3.5%. Homes are also selling for more than the original asking price, as there’s more demand for homes, than there is supply.
Carrie King with HomeLink Realty tells News Leader 9, despite the current housing shortage, this can be common and buyers should remain positive.
“If you find the one, don’t wait. And don’t be discouraged if you lose out on a couple. That’s just how the market is working right now. Don’t be discouraged. Keep going, keep looking. The right one is out there somewhere and you will find it.”
Some advice King offers to buyers right now is to come prepared. Meet with a realtor and lender beforehand, get pre-qualified and be ready to make an offer quickly.
She says for buyers, be sure if you list your home, you’re serious and are prepared to move. Homes are currently only staying on the market for a little over 60 days before selling.
