How to find a specific COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With COVID-19 vaccine efforts ramping up across the state, more options are available as to which shot you get.
More people may be in favor of the “one stick and done” option offered by the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 shot.
According to Pamela Kirkland, spokesperson with the Columbus Health Department, even though there are three COVID-19 shots available, people cannot just walk up to the Health Department and request a specific manufacturer. You’re option is, whatever’s readily available and being administered.
There is no word on what is available as far as shots go for Muscogee County, due to the state’s vaccine locater dashboard currently being down, according to Kirkland.
“People are only going to be able to get what’s available at the time. I know a lot of people might want one or the other, and really there’s no way to tell, except to maybe call around to some of the locations to see what they have in stock and what they will be able to have offered at the time of the vaccine,” said Kirkland. “We’ve received more than 15,000 doses of Moderna, and we’ve received about 3,500 of the Johnson and Johnson, or Janson vaccine. We’ve just started getting some of the Pfizer in to our shipments, so we’re hoping we’ll be able to get more of that as well.”
Although the State health department’s COVID-19 vaccine locater is down, the CDC has a vaccine tracker people can put their information in and it will tell them what shots are available in their area and who is administering them.
The list of providers on the CDC’s website include up to 26 places in a 25 mile radius of Columbus, to include retail pharmacies like, Publix, Walgreens, or CVS. For more information on providers in your area, click here.
