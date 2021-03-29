How to find a specific COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer in Columbus

“People are only going to be able to get what’s available at the time. I know a lot of people might want one or the other, and really there’s no way to tell, except to maybe call around to some of the locations to see what they have in stock and what they will be able to have offered at the time of the vaccine,” said Kirkland. “We’ve received more than 15,000 doses of Moderna, and we’ve received about 3,500 of the Johnson and Johnson, or Janson vaccine. We’ve just started getting some of the Pfizer in to our shipments, so we’re hoping we’ll be able to get more of that as well.”