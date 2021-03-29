Local community members mourn loss of Chambers Co. Sheriff’s Deputy

In nearly 21 years of serving with the Sheriff’s Office, Jason’s career excelled with the final accomplishment being with the rank of Captain. During his time of service, he held many positions that included numerous assigned tasks and eventually was assigned as Department Head over the Solid Waste Division for the County. There he also fulfilled the duties of Code Enforcement officer and managed the Chambers County Land Fill. Captain Fuller was elected by his peers as the FOP Lodge #20 president due to his passion and calling into law enforcement where he held high the values of service to his community and his fellow officers. Captain Fuller was one of the original SWAT team members of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. He also became the Commander of the Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team, the Commander of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Dive Team, and spent time as an Investigator at the Detention Facility.

