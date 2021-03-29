Local community members mourn loss of Chambers Co. Sheriff’s Deputy

Captain Jason Fuller served as a sheriff’s deputy in Chambers County beginning in 2001. (Source: AP)
By Jessie Gibson | March 29, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT - Updated March 29 at 11:09 AM

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A local community is mourning the loss of a beloved sheriff’s deputy.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post on Captain Fuller, he held numerous positions during his career.

In nearly 21 years of serving with the Sheriff’s Office, Jason’s career excelled with the final accomplishment being with the rank of Captain. During his time of service, he held many positions that included numerous assigned tasks and eventually was assigned as Department Head over the Solid Waste Division for the County. There he also fulfilled the duties of Code Enforcement officer and managed the Chambers County Land Fill. Captain Fuller was elected by his peers as the FOP Lodge #20 president due to his passion and calling into law enforcement where he held high the values of service to his community and his fellow officers. Captain Fuller was one of the original SWAT team members of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. He also became the Commander of the Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team, the Commander of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Dive Team, and spent time as an Investigator at the Detention Facility.
Chambers County Sheriff's Office

Captain Fuller started his career at 14-years-old with the Valley Police Department, according to the Facebook post.

Fuller’s vehicle is placed on the courthouse lawn until Tuesday. Members of the community have placed flowers, balloons and memorabilia on the truck.

According to Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart, all sheriff’s offices at the courthouse and the Lanett annex will be closed Tuesday, March 30 to prepare for the services of Captain Fuller.

