Next Cold Front On The Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our first cold front offered us a seasonable day for Monday, and the cooler times will continue into tonight with upper 40s and low 50s for low temperatures. Tuesday will start off bright with partly sunny skies, with a chance of a T-shower into the afternoon, highs will be in the low and middle 70s. Wednesday will feature some strong thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening, potentially into Wednesday night as well. Main threats look to be strong gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning. Once the cold front clears the Valley, a chilly couple days are in store for Thursday and Friday, with a frost and freeze possible Friday and Saturday morning. The next two weeks favor a drier pattern with lots of rain free days and a steady warm up as we head deeper into the new month of April, including Easter. Bring sensitive vegetation inside for those nights! Stay with WTVM for the latest!