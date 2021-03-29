Taking a Ride on the Weather Roller Coast This Week!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Waking up to a cool and dry start to Monday across the Chattahoochee Valley thanks to a cold front bringing a shot of pleasant air back to the Southeast. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures topping out near 70 this afternoon. Despite the cooldown, we’ll turn warmer again on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s tomorrow and then near 80 again by Wednesday as a warm front lifts northward from the Gulf of Mexico, bringing some more humid air along with it. Rain chances briefly return for Tuesday and Wednesday with the incoming front with the best rain chance during the evening hours. Coverage looks to be around 20-40% for Tuesday and 30-50% for Wednesday. A few strong storms with gusty winds, heavy rain, and small hail are possible Wednesday evening, but the severe risk is low (Level 1/5).
All of these storms are ahead of a strong cold front moving through the Valley early Thursday morning that will bring a blast of winter air back to the Deep South. Temperatures will drop and sunshine will return in full on Thursday, and winds will also be gusty behind the cold front, too. Prepare for frost on Friday and Saturday morning as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s—so be mindful of any new spring blooms! Despite the chilly temperatures and frost in store though, the forecast looks fantastic headed into the weekend and next week with plenty of sunshine and staying dry. High temperatures will top out in the 60s through Saturday and then 70s early next week.
