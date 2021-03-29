Taking a Ride on the Weather Roller Coast This Week!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Waking up to a cool and dry start to Monday across the Chattahoochee Valley thanks to a cold front bringing a shot of pleasant air back to the Southeast. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures topping out near 70 this afternoon. Despite the cooldown, we’ll turn warmer again on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s tomorrow and then near 80 again by Wednesday as a warm front lifts northward from the Gulf of Mexico, bringing some more humid air along with it. Rain chances briefly return for Tuesday and Wednesday with the incoming front with the best rain chance during the evening hours. Coverage looks to be around 20-40% for Tuesday and 30-50% for Wednesday. A few strong storms with gusty winds, heavy rain, and small hail are possible Wednesday evening, but the severe risk is low (Level 1/5).