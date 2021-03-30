Auburn man charged with burglarizing a business multiple times

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man is facing burglary and theft charges after police say he broke into a business multiple times.
21-year-old Mark Alan Jefcoat was arrested on two counts of burglary and two counts of theft of property Friday.
On Mar. 23, Auburn officers responded to a call at a business in the 1700 block of South College St. It was reported to police that a man had broken in and stolen merchandise several times over the last few days.
Jefcoat was identified as the suspect and was subsequently arrested.
He was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on an $8,000 bond.
