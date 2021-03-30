Enrichment Services holding two job fairs in Columbus and LaGrange

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for work, a couple of job fairs could help you meet your next employer.
In Columbus, one takes place Wednesday, Mar. 31 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Care Station, which is in the old Georgia Power building.
In LaGrange, another job fair is being put on at the Boys and Girls Club on Wednesday, April 7.
Human Resource Assistant Chiveca Morgan says that they want people to know they have the tools to get people on track.
“It’s important to kind of to get our name out there, a lot of individual know what we do for the community but may not know the human resource side and what we offer to our family as for our employment may concern,” said Morgan.
There will be plenty of entry level jobs like custodians and substitute teachers available. Applicants will have to have a background check and drug screening done.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.