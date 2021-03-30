Flavors of The Big Easy coming to Columbus with new restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new local restaurant is bringing a bit of New Orleans flair to Columbus.
Daiquiris and PoBoys held their grand opening over the weekend.
Live music from the New Orleans Secondline Band and DJ Moon Nola entertained those in attendance.
The restaurant lives up to its name with all kinds of New Orleans specialties on the menu, including jambalaya, gumbo and, of course, poboys. They also have a full daiquiri menu.
The restaurant is located at 3709 Gentian Blvd., Suite 17 in Columbus.
