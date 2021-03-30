GEMA vaccine clinic at Columbus Civic Center limiting drive-up appointments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Civic Center in Columbus is now limiting the number of people who can show up without an appointment.
According to GEMA officials, this change is not to discourage people from driving up to get their shot, but is meant to ensure you will be able to get it without having to wait and leave empty handed.
According to Jason Ritter, site coordinator at the Civic Center, the number of drive up appointments depends on the number of scheduled appointments for the day.
Ritter said, “We are still allowing walk ups, as we were Thursday, and Friday, however, we are having to limit our number of walk ups, based on our appointment schedule for the day, and our allotment of vaccine for the day. So we compare the two and we determine how many walk-ups we can have come through per day.”
According to Ritter, if the site has 500 appointments scheduled for the day and has 1,000 doses available to administer, then they can accept 500 drive-up appointments. However, people run the risk of waiting in line for a drive-up appointment because the site is unable to determine what is available until the day of.
GEMA officials encourage people to schedule appointments here to ensure you are able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when you show up.
