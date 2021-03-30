WATCH: Sen. Jon Ossoff visits Columbus mass vaccination site

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff stopped in Columbus Monday to visit the GEMA mass vaccination site at the Columbus Civic Center.
Sen. Ossoff toured the facility, met with staff and observed their day-to-day operations.
The senator was joined by Congressman Sanford Bishop, Mayor Skip Henderson and other local officials for a press briefing at the site.
Sen. Ossoff says Georgians need to take the opportunity to get the COVID-19 shots and fight the virus.
“Now is the time to sign up, make an appointment to get this COVID-19 vaccine. It is safe, it is free and it is vital to our community’s public health effort that we get immunized,” said Sen. Ossoff.
His visit was part of a tour of several of GEMA’s nine vaccination sites across the state.
Watch Sen. Ossoff’s full briefing in the video below.
