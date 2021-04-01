Columbus GEMA mass vaccination site seeing decrease in vaccinations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Numbers are trailing off in the fight against the pandemic and not in a good way.
According to Jason Ritter, Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) director for the Columbus mass vaccination site, they should be vaccinating over 1,000 people Monday through Friday, but they have only been averaging 750.
“Atlanta, first dose vaccinations there have been maxed out since day one and they have actually increased their allotment per day,” Ritter said.
According to Mayor Skip Henderson, roughly 50,000 Muscogee County residents are vaccinated out of the estimated 200,000 population.
While vaccines administered seem to be tapering off, he says there are some solutions that could help prop GEMA up and reach people who have not yet received a dose.
“We hit a snag, but we are still working to get a call center open to help people register and set a time,” Henderson said. “We also have been very intentional in working with DPH and going out to underserved areas.”
State leaders say the concern is now the fourth wave of COVID-19 and in order to defeat it, the vaccine is the only hope.
“One of the most important things we can do as individuals are not just protect ourselves and our families, but also to support the larger national effort to defeat COVID 19,” Senator Jon Ossoff said.
The GEMA site will be doing away with appointments indefinitely to help encourage more people to get a dose, meaning anyone can drive up to the site at the Columbus Civic Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and get a shot.
