Cougars on a roll, ready for big finish to season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus State golf team is back in the game after a rough few weeks and the timing couldn’t be better.
The Cougars started the season ranked fourth in the nation, but finishing in the bottom halves of the field in their last two tournaments dropped them to 17th in one poll and completely out of the other.
Minor injuries and illnesses kept key players out of the lineup.
But this week, everyone was healthy and good to go -- and good -- which meant a four-shot win in the AFLAC / Cougar Invitational on Tuesday at Green Island Country Club. The Cougars say, that’s more like it.
“It’s been a tough semester for us,” said Invitational medalist Jordan Doull. We hadn’t had our top five in there yet, but we finally did this week and it looks like we’ve got the right five in there.”
“They came in here with a bit of a mission,” head coach Mark Immelman said. “We had a rough start but they showed great resilience, super resolve, and great skill to play through a tricky golf course in tricky conditions. You know, they knew what the mission was and everyone came together. It’s fun to win. It’s especially fun to win at home.”
Immelman said he really liked the way his guys are setting the tone for what could be a big finish for the season.
“I’m glad it worked out like it did and I’m sure this is going to be a nice way to kick on what is going to be the important part of the season right now.”
Of course, the Cougars know there’s still a long way to go.
“We’ve still got a couple things to work on,” Doull said, “but we’ll head back to practice on Thursday and we’ll get them all ironed out.”
The Cougars get back in action next Monday with a two-day tournament in Pensacola, hosted by West Florida. April 16th is when things go to the next level for CSU, with the opening round of the Peach Belt Conference Tournament in Saint Augustine, Florida.
