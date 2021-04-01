Enrichment Services offering energy assistance for seniors in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Enrichment Services is now making appointments for energy assistance for seniors in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Those 65 and older can make appointments through the Cooling Program in April. The program will open to the general public in May.
To qualify, everyone in the household must be 65 or older. The family’s income must also be less than 60 percent of the median income for a Georgia family. For a family of five, that number is $55,825.
Required documents include:
- Proof of income for all household members over the age of 18
- Proof of Social Security Numbers for all household members
- Last/current month’s electric or gas/propane bill for the household
- Proof of citizenship for all household members over the age of 18, such as driver’s license, ID card, voter registration card, passport, etc.
- 2021 award letter if receiving SSI, Social Security, Pension, VA Benefits or Worker’s Compensation
Appointments must be made over the phone, except for those in Muscogee County who can make appointments over the phone and online.
To make an appointment, call the number for your county below.
- Muscogee County - 706-940-4033 or online here, starting Saturday, Apr. 3 at 10:00 a.m.
- Chattahoochee County - 1-844-855-2014, starting Friday Apr. 2 at 9:00 a.m.
- Clay County - 1-844-855-2015, starting Friday Apr. 2 at 10:00 a.m.
- Harris County - 1-844-855-2016, starting Friday Apr. 2 at 11:00 a.m.
- Quitman County - 1-844-855-2017, starting Friday Apr. 2 at 12:00 p.m.
- Randolph County - 1-844-855-2018, starting Friday Apr. 2 at 1:00 p.m.
- Stewart County - 1-844-855-2212, starting Friday Apr. 2 at 2:00 p.m.
- Taylor County - 1-844-855-8362, starting Friday Apr. 2 at 3:00 p.m.
