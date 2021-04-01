Enrichment Services Program hosts job fair in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dozens of people showed up for Enrichment Services Program’s (ESP) job fair in Columbus Wednesday.
Organizers set up the fair at the Care Station on Veterans Parkway.
Enrichment Services also held open enrollment to accept applications for the Early Head Start and Head Start programs.
The programs offered by ESP provide high-quality childhood education, health, nutrition, and family services that develop children’s functioning skills and prepares them for success in kindergarten and beyond.
