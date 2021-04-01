Local businesses see rise in tourism during spring break

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Spring break is in full swing for schools across the area and for many families, their plans were to stay home due to remaining concerns over the coronavirus.
Now, local businesses are seeing the impact of stay-cations.
Daniell Gilbert, a manager at Whitewater Express, says with the influx of visitors in town, they’re operating near full capacity, although they ask you still follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
“Around this time last year, we were just opening our doors again. It’s pretty much night and day different. We are thrilled to be back in business and operating in a much different way then we used to,” Gilbert added.
New research shows that this spring in Columbus, tourism will continue to uptick with an expected peak in July.
With more people coming to town however, Peter Bowden, the president and CEO of Visit Columbus, says it’s important to remain cautious.
“The thing we all need to keep in mind is that the pandemic is still very much a part of our lives and we need to be careful. Follow the CDC guidelines so that we can still get through this, emerge from COVID-19 and see to the other side,” Bowden said.
Bowden adds anyone looking to head out for spring break should try and book plans at least 10 days in advance.
Businesses throughout Columbus and surrounding areas continue to have limited operating hours, even during spring break.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.