No April Foolin’ Here - Winter Has Returned!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a stormy Thursday, sunshine has returned in full across the Valley as we inch closer toward Easter Weekend, but the beautiful weather comes at a price—it’s cold again, y’all! The strong cold front that brought us stormy weather yesterday has also ushered in a dose of winter-like air to the Southeast with highs struggling to get any warmer than the upper 50s and low 60s today! A Wind Advisory is in place today too with gusts up to 35 to 40 MPH possible. As for Friday morning, a Freeze Warning is in effect through 10 AM EDT tomorrow with temperatures expected to drop to at or near record-breaking levels in the low 30s. So, make sure to cover up any sensitive vegetation tonight AND tomorrow before turning in!
Apart from the pre-Easter cold snap, the sunny, dry weather will be sticking around for the long-haul; showers and storms should evade us until—at the earliest—late next week. Expect near freezing temperatures again for Saturday morning, but temperatures should return to near 70 again on Easter Sunday afternoon. A ridge of high pressure building over the Deep South over the next several days will also push our temperatures back into above average territory next week with upper 70s and low 80s possible by Tuesday and Wednesday. But for the next few days at least, stay warm and bundle up!
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.