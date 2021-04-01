No April Foolin’ Here - Winter Has Returned!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a stormy Thursday, sunshine has returned in full across the Valley as we inch closer toward Easter Weekend, but the beautiful weather comes at a price—it’s cold again, y’all! The strong cold front that brought us stormy weather yesterday has also ushered in a dose of winter-like air to the Southeast with highs struggling to get any warmer than the upper 50s and low 60s today! A Wind Advisory is in place today too with gusts up to 35 to 40 MPH possible. As for Friday morning, a Freeze Warning is in effect through 10 AM EDT tomorrow with temperatures expected to drop to at or near record-breaking levels in the low 30s. So, make sure to cover up any sensitive vegetation tonight AND tomorrow before turning in!