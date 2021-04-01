Record Cold Tonight; Warm Up Soon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Freeze Warning is in effect for much of the Valley through mid-morning on Friday, for temperatures that will dip to or below 32 degrees in some communities. This will set the stage for a record low temperature at the Columbus Regional Airport of 34, that was also set back in 1992. The sunshine sticks with us for the entire Easter weekend as temperatures also warms to the upper 60s and low 70s, but be on the look out for one more frosty start of Saturday. Next week we see a return to more April like conditions as highs make it into the upper 70s to near 80, with yes, you guessed it, more sunshine. The next frontal system will approach late next week into next weekend, that is where a small rain/storm chance appears, but it does not look impressive. Overall, we are in for drier than average times to start the new month. Have a great Thursday night!