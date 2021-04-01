Senior center in Harris County hosts early Easter event

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An early Easter event took place in the area Thursday.
The celebration was held in the parking lot of Harris County Senior Center in Hamilton, Georgia.
The seniors were encouraged to remain in their cars during the Easter message and paired off into twos for the various activities throughout the center.
Pamela Greene-Thomas, community center manager, discussed why they felt the need to do this for their residents.
“I decided that they needed to stay connected while they’re disconnected,” said Greene-Thomas. “Today, we’re having raffles. We’re doing virtual egg hunting. We’re doing egg decorating which is taking place right behind me. Easter is a special time. At all times we’re trying to stay connected because this is their happy home. They’ve been taken away from their home, and for some of them, this is all that they have.”
The celebration for the seniors also included bingo and giveaways.
