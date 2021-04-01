Two suspects arrested in Auburn for identity theft

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two suspects were arrested in Auburn this week for identify theft.
Kedrick Greene, 23, and 21-year-old DeVrens Valcin, both from Auburn, are charged with identity theft. Greene is also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The arrests stem from Auburn police contacting Greene during a traffic stop on South Collège Street. Police say Greene was in possession of narcotics related to contraband, and multiple documents and items associated with identity theft.
During the investigation, police located Valcin, who is an associate of Greene. Police say Valcin was also in possession of materials used for identity theft.
Greene and Valcin were transported to the Lee County Jail. Greene was given a $9,000 bond and Valcin was given a $5,000 bond. The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.
