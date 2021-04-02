Alabama lawmakers react to deadly incident outside US Capitol

Officials respond at the scene of a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Source: Patrick Semansky)
By Jonathan Grass | April 2, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 7:30 PM

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - Several federal legislators from Alabama are weighing in on the events that happened outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

Authorities say a man rammed a car through a barricade, striking two Capitol Police officers. One of those officers died. He was identified as William “Billy” Evans.

The man then reportedly got out of the vehicle with a knife. He was fatally shot by authorities. He was later identified as 25-year-old Noah Green.

This is the second Capitol officer to die in the line of duty within four months following the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

Alabama leaders took to social media to offer thoughts and condolences on Friday’s events.

