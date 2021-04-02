Alabama National Guard hosts COVID-19 vaccination site at CVCC in Phenix City

“So now, with the help of the National Guard, we can get this vaccine out into the communities,” said Hatch. “So again, with more vaccine available, including Johnson & Johnson, we now have the ability to get more shots into arms. Going specifically to the health department was not as efficient, because the fact that we’re not set up for that, but calling in the guard and getting to do these mobile clinics not only in some of the largest cities, but going to the rural areas as well, has been very very helpful. The uptake has been about what we expected, and we’re hoping that more and more people as they get the vaccine will tell their friends and relatives to come in and get this life-saving service.”