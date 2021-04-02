Beautiful Easter Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While some may certainly want a warmer forecast for the holiday weekend, we will improve steadily from where we were to end his week in terms of temperatures. One more frosty morning is on the way for Saturday, with a freeze warning in effect for much of the Valley tonight. Expect lows to be between 29 and 36 degrees, as a result, take steps to protect sensitive vegetation. Sunshine will prevail into Saturday afternoon and Easter Sunday, so any Easter Egg Hunt’s are good to go with perhaps a sweater or long sleeve shirt. Early next week our temperatures get pretty close to 80 degrees with more dry weather through Wednesday. The next rain/storm chances don’t return until Thursday and next Friday, but at the moment does not look all too impressive, but we’ll keep an eye on it for you no doubt. Have a happy Easter and stay safe!