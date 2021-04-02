Burkett introduced as new Central boys basketball coach

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Thursday night was introduction night at Central High School, as it was meet and greet time for the Red Devils’ new boys basketball coach. Charles Burkett comes to Phenix City with a great track record – and a great appreciation for the history and accomplishments of the Central program.
“To come in behind a legendary coach as Coach Wright is special,” Burkett said. “I really appreciate everyone that had a hand in getting me here and bestowing confidence in me to keep the tradition going. We want to maximize our potential here, and hopefully we’ll do that.”
Burkett has been a head coach for 21 years, winning 432 games at Saks, Hoover, and Athens. His teams have won nine area titles, made it to the AHSAA Elite Eight eight times, made six trips to the state semifinals, and he won a state championship at Hoover in 2015. He know what he wants to see from his players.
“Hard work, discipline, and unselfishness. We’re all in this together, and everyone in the whole program is going to play for each other.”
Burkett succeeds Bobby Wright, who retired after 32 years as Central’s boys basketball coach.
