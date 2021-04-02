First Baptist Church in Columbus begins Easter observance with Stations of the Cross

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - First Baptist Church in Columbus began its Easter observance with Stations of the Cross Thursday.
Stations of the Cross is part of church traditions as an opportunity to walk with Jesus through the last hours before he was crucified. Onlookers simply take the scripture and go to each station to relive what Jesus did on his way to crucifixion.
People can see the earliest of days followers of Jesus told the story of his passion, death, and resurrection.
“Along the way, tradition holds that certain things happened, certain people were involved. He fell in a place, he was scourged in a place and so forth, and it just reminds us to unpack it. So, instead of saying Jesus went to the cross and died, it allows us to walk with him to that cross,” said Dr. Jimmy Elder, pastor of First Baptist Church.
After the event, the church had communion in observance of Maundy Thursday, which marks the night of the last supper.
