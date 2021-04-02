GED testing available again for Muscogee County Jail inmates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - GED testing is starting back up at the Muscogee County Jail.
Jail officials say the GED program is the first step in reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to jail chaplain, Neil Richardson, Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman demanded the jail have a reentry program instead of what he calls “warehousing " people. With programs like this, the goal is to help inmates succeed once they are released.
“Basically saying, hey look. I can’t write an essay. I can work in a business. I can sit behind a desk. Like, I can do anything somebody else can do, regardless of my past. It can really have a good outlook on your future to let people know that hey look, even though you messed up, you can do something positive with yourself,” said inmate Mi’Rasha Sumbry.
Muscogee County Jail officials say people who take advantage of the reentry program and work toward getting their GED cut their chances of returning to jail.
