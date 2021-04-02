Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University reopens with outdoor concerts

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University is planning to reopen in April with outdoor concerts at its amphitheater following a 13-month hiatus of in-person performances.
The center will follow strict safety guidelines including distanced seating and reduced capacity. Seating will be organized on the amphitheater lawn with two and four person seating areas, or pods.
The Gogue Center will present a series of six sold-out performances that had been postponed due to public health concerns arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. The tickets were purchased last year before the pandemic and new tickets will not be sold this year.
“Last March, not even a full year into our inaugural 2019-20 season, we made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone performances and programs due to the escalating COVID-19 crisis,” said Christopher Heacox, executive director of the Gogue Center. “After months of careful deliberation and planning, we are confident we have set in place the most effective protocols necessary to ensure the safety of our artists, patrons, staff, volunteers and vendors.”
Artists featured in the Gogue Center’s spring 2021 performance lineup include:
- Zakir Hussain & Masters of PercussionSunday, April 18; 7:30 p.m.
- Jazz at Lincoln Center Septet with Wynton MarsalisWednesday, April 21, and Thursday, April 22; 7:30 p.m.
- Dover Quartet and Bridget KibbeyFriday, May 7; 7:30 p.m.
- The Legendary Count Basie OrchestraDirected by Scotty BarnhartThursday, May 13; 7:30 p.m.
- Chamber Music Society of Lincoln CenterMonday, June 7; 7:30 p.m.
“We are communicating with all ticketholders to remind them of the performances for which they currently have tickets and, more importantly, to make sure they understand that their tickets are still valid for admission on rescheduled dates,” Heacox said. “When you purchase a ticket to a performance at the Gogue Center, your admission will always be honored, no matter when or where we present the performance.”
In addition to moving all spring 2021 performances to the amphitheatre and the implementation of physically distanced seating, the Gogue Center will also enact several new protocols and procedures designed to help protect the health and safety of everyone in the amphitheater including:
- Outdoor box office stations and entry gates will be configured to reduce congestion in the arrival plaza prior to performances.
- Admission into the amphitheatre will be staggered with assigned arrival times to maximize space for physical distancing.
- All tickets will be reissued as digital tickets and distributed electronically.
- Food and beverage items will be available for advance purchase only. All concessions will be prepackaged in individual and/or closed containers to help prevent cross-contamination.
- All transactions, including ticket handling and concessions ordering, payment and pickup, will be contactless and cashless to reduce physical touchpoints.
- Movement within the venue will be directed to minimize congregation and limit physical interaction between patrons from different households/parties.
- Face coverings will be required in accordance with Auburn University policy, in light of current CDC guidance, and/or at the request of the artist. When required, face coverings must be worn by all patrons, staff, volunteers and vendors regardless of vaccination status. Masks must cover both the nose and mouth and be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking.
- Hand sanitizer stations will be widely available for use throughout the amphitheatre.
- Outdoor restrooms, including portable toilets, will be fully operational, outfitted with touch-free fixtures (e.g., faucets, toilets, etc.) and adequately stocked with supplies for handwashing.
For more information on rescheduled spring 2021 performances, click here.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.