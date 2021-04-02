Historic Westville in Columbus wraps up spring break activities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the end of spring break nears for many Muscogee County students, local businesses has been providing fun opportunities for families and children who chose not to travel this year.
Historic Westville, a living history museum in Columbus, wrapped up its final day of spring break activities Friday. Children and families who attended got to enjoy soap and paper making, and other unique festivities.
“We’ve definitely had some guests who said they were not going out of town for spring break, so they were trying to find stuff around town to do. So, a lot of people actually visited Oxbow and us in the same day,” said education and volunteer director Stephanie Gore.
Gore says Historic Westville has only been open in Columbus for a few years, and with the pandemic, they wanted to be able to allow people to have fun but also remain safe at the same time.
