Local axe throwing business reopens in permanent location after delay in renovations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local axe throwing facility is reopening in its permanent location after a year of delays because of the pandemic.
Columbus Axe opened in May 2020 and was the first axe throwing business in Columbus.
Along with opening in the midst of the pandemic, Columbus Axe’s permanent location faced many obstacles including delayed renovations. However, the business opened a temporary spot while renovations were being completed.
“Axe throwing was really something the community was missing and we knew it before we opened up as a business,” said Priscilla Cruz, manager of Columbus Axe. “But after operating for a few months is kind of when it really hit home and we realized how much the community really wanted it here, and it’s been wonderful. Most of our customers are just walk-ins, so it’s great people are out and about looking for something to do.”
The business recommends booking online for a guaranteed spot, however walk-ins are welcome.
Columbus Axe’s permanent location is located on 1023 Broadway in Uptown Columbus.
