COVID-19 precautions in place for annual Spring Fling in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Last year, several events were canceled due to COVID-19.
This year, the Columbus Civic Center will be welcoming back its annual Spring Fling.
“We’ll have our security team out screening people before they enter and the people who operate the rides will be cleaning them often,” said Kanise Wiggins, the marketing director at the Civic Center.
Visitors will need to wear their face masks at all times and continue to social distance. Contactless payment methods have been installed for the event, as well as hand sanitizing and washing stations. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency will continue its vaccination clinic at the Columbus Civic Center as well.
“We hope people will potentially get their vaccination, then head over to the spring fling. We will have parking in lots B and C. We have plenty of parking for everyone and we also have security directing everyone to their appropriate destination,” Wiggins said.
James Graybill, manager of the road crew, says his staff will also be taking additional steps to keep the public and his staff safe.
“We fog all the seats on all the rides. That’ll last about three days,” he explained.
Staff members will also get their temperatures taken each day and continue to wear a mask.
Graybill adds, “We didn’t get to work last year. So, we’re happy to be out here working. We’re thrilled to be back out here working.”
Spring Fling opens Monday through Thursday at 6 p.m. and an hour earlier on Fridays.
