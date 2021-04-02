No appointments needed for COVID-19 vaccination at Columbus GEMA site

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Anyone 16 years old and older can be vaccinated for COVID-19 in Georgia.
While some people have a set date and time to be vaccinated, the mass vaccination site at the Columbus Civic Center is welcoming people with no appointment needed.
Columbus Emergency Management Agency director, Chance Corbett, discusses who can be vaccinated at the mass vaccination site at the Columbus Civic Center. He also discusses how long people typically have to wait in the drive-thru line to be vaccinated.
