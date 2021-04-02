ONE YEAR LATER: Jamysa Lytes Hutchins’ music career after Tyler Perry’s Madea Farewell tour

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Right before the pandemic, a Columbus singer made national headlines when movie mogul Tyler Perry recognized her.
Her voice, above all the others, caught his attention as she sang along in the audience during his Madea Farewell play at the Columbus Civic Center. The coronavirus slowed things down for her, but News Leader 9′s Roslyn Giles reports Columbus’ self- proclaimed “HumminBird” is still making music.
From News Leader 9 to BET and beyond, the headlines were buzzing with Jamysa Lytes Hutchins’ name.
It was January 2020 when Tyler Perry miraculously called her out among thousands singing in the audience during his Madea Farewell play tour in Columbus.
“I have not heard from Mr. Tyler Perry or the Tyler Perry Studios, but of course, we know we will hear from him very, very soon,” said Jamysa Lytes Hutchins, Columbus singer.
Less than two months after Jamysa’s breakout moment at the Columbus Civic Center, the United States went into a tailspin as the coronavirus was wreaking havoc in ways no one could have imagined.
“I have been in contact with RCA records and I am in talks with them although I have not signed yet, I’m still an independent artist,” said Hutchins.
After seeing our interview with Jamysa, RCA records reached out to WTVM in hopes of contacting her.
We made the connection, surprising her with the news as she waited tables at Olive Garden.
Overcome with emotions, Jamysa was excited and ready to hit the ground running.
And although she’s still waiting for things to materialize post-pandemic, that hasn’t stopped Jamysa from doing what she loves and that’s singing.
“Once everything was such a hype with George Floyd, Ahmad Aubrey and going on with the untimely deaths and injustice deaths going on, I wrote a song called, Fist up,” said Hutchins.
Jamysa says her new single is all about unity...something she wants to so desperately see for her community and the nation.
Her new single can be found on iTunes, Spotify, Apple music and Amazon.
And when she gets the call from Tyler Perry, News Leader 9 will be the first to let you know.
