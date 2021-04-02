Pre-Easter Cold Snap in Full Effect!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Waking up on Good Friday to temperatures just a few degrees shy of record-breaking territory here in the Chattahoochee Valley. With a lingering breeze around, wind chills at least have fallen to at or below freezing, so make sure you bundle up before heading out! This afternoon we’ll warm up a touch to near 60, but 70s will return by Easter Sunday afternoon and we can’t rule out the possibility of low 80s by the middle of next week. In the meantime, you’ll need to make cold weather preps again tonight with frost and near freezing temperatures possible once more on Saturday morning.