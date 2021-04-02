Pre-Easter Cold Snap in Full Effect!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Waking up on Good Friday to temperatures just a few degrees shy of record-breaking territory here in the Chattahoochee Valley. With a lingering breeze around, wind chills at least have fallen to at or below freezing, so make sure you bundle up before heading out! This afternoon we’ll warm up a touch to near 60, but 70s will return by Easter Sunday afternoon and we can’t rule out the possibility of low 80s by the middle of next week. In the meantime, you’ll need to make cold weather preps again tonight with frost and near freezing temperatures possible once more on Saturday morning.
Once we get past the next 24 hours though, the warming trend will begin to kick-in that really surges into full effect next week. Overall, the dry weather pattern should hold on at least through the middle of next week before a disturbance moving toward the East Coast will bring a chance of showers and storms to the Valley by Thursday and Friday. For now, we have rain coverage around 30-40% on those days, but we’ll fine-tune over the coming days. In the meantime, stay warm for the start of the holiday weekend, but enjoy this nice stretch of quiet weather!
