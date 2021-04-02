River Dragons top Prowlers in series opener

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - C.J. Stubbs scored his second goal of the night with 2:06 remaining in the third period to give the Columbus River Dragons a 5-4 victory over the Port Huron Prowlers on Thursday night at the Columbus Civic Center.
The victory moves the Dragons into first place in the FPHL, one point ahead of the Elmira Enforcers.
The River Dragons jumped out to an early two-goal lead in the first period. Austin Daae scored at the 7:15 mark, and Jake Schultz followed just 18 seconds later to give the Dragons the early 2-0 lead. Both scores came on centering passes from Mac Jansen.
The Prowlers got first period goals from Bryan Parsons and Joseph Deveny to tie the game at 2-2.
Stubbs first score came 55 seconds into the second period to give the Dragons a 3-2 lead. The Prowlers Justin Portillo evened things up at the 2:34 mark, before Jansen scored a goal of his own on a feed from Ivan Bondarenko at 13:37 of the second to make it 4-3 River Dragons.
David Nippard once again pulled the Prowlers into a 4-4 tie with a goal with just under five minutes remaining in the third period, before Stubbs scored the game winner less than three minutes later.
Jared Rutledge had 22 saves to earn the victory.
The River Dragons and Prowlers play game two of their weekend series on Friday night at 7:35 pm ET, with the final game of the three-game set scheduled for Saturday at 2:05 pm ET.
