Sen. Jon Ossoff tours Ft. Benning to evaluate quality of housing

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff took a tour of Fort Benning Thursday afternoon.
In a brief press conference following the tour, Ossoff announced the purpose of the tour is to evaluate the quality of housing on post for all military personnel and their families.
He said they also discussed issues of concern with junior enlisted personnel to better get an understanding of what needs improvement. According to the senator, the Biden administration is actively working to improve the quality of life on post. He said it’s an issue that White house officials are taking seriously.
“I have already been engaged in discussions with the White House officials to get high level buy in from the Biden administration to invest in improving housing facilities on post,” said Ossoff. “I know that General Donahoe is committed to it, I am committed to it. The White House has expressed commitment to it and I think we will be able to take it further.”
Ossoff also announced that Muscogee County schools will be receiving $96 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan. He said the money is to help prop up districts in the fight against the pandemic, but can be used by the district according to their own discretion.
