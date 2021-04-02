Walk-ups allowed at Columbus COVID-19 vaccination sites

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The effort to get more people vaccinated continues to be top priority for COVID-19 vaccine providers in Columbus as they hope to make shots more accessible for everyone.
The vaccine sites in Columbus want to get as many shots into arms as they can, and it really doesn’t matter what language you speak or how you get there, as long as you get there.
According to Jason Ritter site coordinator at the GEMA mass vaccination at the Columbus Civic Center, they have a lot more vaccine available than they have people getting shots. So, now the site at the is going to start doing something a little different.
“We’re now at a point here in Columbus where our allotment of vaccine, versus our appointments, is not matching up,” said Ritter. Traditionally, we will not accept walk-ups at any of our mass vaccination sites, but because of the foot print here in Columbus and the amount of appointments we’ve had this week, we are currently accepting walk-ups. Every Tuesday and Thursday here at the Columbus mass vaccination site, we have someone here who interprets American sign language. And so it’s very important to us regardless if it’s a Spanish-speaking person or some other language, or American sign language, to make sure they have the best experience while they’re here.”
At the Columbus Health Department, officials say they’ll also take people who walk up, but you have to have an appointment, unlike at the GEMA site. If a person walks up to a COVID-19 appointment with health department, they’ll make sure you’re taken care of.
“We do accommodate walk-ups, but we need to make sure we distinguish that from walk-ins,” said Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department. “If someone does walk up and they don’t have the capacity to drive-thru, then we have an area set aside with some chairs where we usually have them sit and fill out the information, and then get their vaccine.”
The people administering the COVID-19 vaccine in the Chattahoochee Valley say they will spare no expense at making sure they can get those shots into arms. For more information on how you can set up your appointment with the Columbus Health Department click here.
According to Ritter, the site is hoping to reach more people in the Chattahoochee Valley and they’ve reached out to places like nursing homes and churches. If people want to load up on buses to come get their shot at the Civic Center, he’s willing to make sure they get it as long as they keep it at 10 people at a time. You can make as many trips as like. For more information about vaccination at the GEMA site, click here.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.