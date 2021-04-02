Walk-ups allowed at Columbus COVID-19 vaccination sites

“We’re now at a point here in Columbus where our allotment of vaccine, versus our appointments, is not matching up,” said Ritter. Traditionally, we will not accept walk-ups at any of our mass vaccination sites, but because of the foot print here in Columbus and the amount of appointments we’ve had this week, we are currently accepting walk-ups. Every Tuesday and Thursday here at the Columbus mass vaccination site, we have someone here who interprets American sign language. And so it’s very important to us regardless if it’s a Spanish-speaking person or some other language, or American sign language, to make sure they have the best experience while they’re here.”