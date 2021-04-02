Youth development center reaccredited in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An East Alabama youth development center is celebrating being reaccredited, despite the pandemic.
The Respite House has been helping children and families in need in the Auburn-Opelika area for nearly 50 years.
They continued offering services during the entire pandemic and recently, they were notified that they have been approved for reaccreditation through 2026. Thursday, organizers celebrated the accomplishment with a luncheon.
“Well, today is thankful Thursday at LCYDC. We are thrill because in the middle of a pandemic, we remain focused on the mission of the agency and making sure we meet Council on Accreditation (COA) and Cognia standard and regulations,” said Executive Director Laura Cooper.
Cooper says they’ve spent the last nine months working on the major accomplishment.
