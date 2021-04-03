Blue Sky Easter Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a frosty beginning to the holiday weekend, tonight will give away to one more frosty concern. A Frost Advisory is in effect for parts of the Valley through 9AM ET Sunday, as temps will be in the middle and upper 30s, I’d advise to cover those sensitive plants if you have already brought them outside today. Early morning church services for Easter will feature a chill, however, into the afternoon, low 70s will show up along with sunshine. When it comes to next week, we can say goodbye to cold nights, as our low temperatures warm to above average levels for the time of year. The high temperatures will go hand in hand with that trend, as many more low 80s appear in the 9-Day forecast. Next rain/storm chances hold off till late Wednesday and especially Thursday, at this time does not look to pose a severe weather threat locally, but scattered thunderstorms are possible, including Friday. Stay up to date with Storm Team 9 by downloading our free WTVM Weather App. Happy Easter!