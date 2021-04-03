Columbus church holding Glow-in-the-Dark Easter Egg Hunt

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus church is putting a twist on the classic Easter Egg Hunt.
Britt David Baptist Church is spreading out more than 13,000 eggs, most of which are lit up.
The church’s annual Glow-in-the-Dark Easter Egg Hunt will begin Saturday at 8:00 p.m. in Britt David Park just before the sun goes down. That way those in attendance will be able to see the thousands of lights spread across the park.
If you’re lucky enough to find one of the golden eggs, organizers say there just might be a special prize for you after the hunt.
In order to be COVID-19 safe, the church is asking that everyone who comes wear a mask, just like all their volunteers will be doing. The eggs themselves are also empty except for the light inside, but after the hunt, each child will get a big bag of candy to take home for themselves.
