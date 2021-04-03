Georgia Congressman Sanford Bishop releases statement on attack at U.S. Capitol

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Capitol police officer has been killed after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol, and then emerged a wielding a knife Friday afternoon.
The suspect died at a hospital. Police identified the slain officer as William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran who was a member of the department’s first responders unit.
The House and Senate were not in session, but District 2 Congressman Sanford Bishop shared the following statement on the attack:
