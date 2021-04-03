Georgia Congressman Sanford Bishop releases statement on attack at U.S. Capitol

By Olivia Gunn | April 2, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT - Updated April 3 at 12:47 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Capitol police officer has been killed after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol, and then emerged a wielding a knife Friday afternoon.

The suspect died at a hospital. Police identified the slain officer as William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran who was a member of the department’s first responders unit.

The House and Senate were not in session, but District 2 Congressman Sanford Bishop shared the following statement on the attack:

“I am very disturbed by the attack today on the U.S. Capitol. I send my deepest condolences to the loved ones of the officer who was killed today, and I will continue to pray for the full recovery of the second officer injured in this attack.”

