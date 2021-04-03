Kingdom Faith Outreach Ministries in Columbus hosts annual passion walk

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several Easter traditions are underway in Columbus.
Kingdom Faith Outreach Ministries hosted its annual passion walk Friday, commemorating Jesus walking to be crucified on the cross.
Bishop Veranica Word-Haynes and church members walked from their church, located off Macon Road, all the way up Wynnton Road. Every year on Good Friday, members dress as characters from the Bible. They also perform an Easter production of the “Passion of the Christ.”
