Sunny Skies for the Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see abundant sunshine across the Chattahoochee Valley this weekend. Highs for Saturday will be in the mid-to-upper 60s with a few clouds possible in the afternoon, but we won’t have to deal with anymore extra cold mornings like we saw this morning in the extended forecast. We kick off Easter Sunday in the lower-40s and warm up quickly after sunrise with lots of sunshine around to put our highs in the 70s. We continue to warm things up with plenty of sun around through Wednesday as we hit the 80 degree mark, before showers and storms start to work their way back into the forecast. By Thursday we will see a disturbance nearing the area that could bring some showers and storms back to the valley with the best shot at rain or a storm coming on Friday. After that, we should dry out again with sunny skies and highs in the 70s.